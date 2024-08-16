Prince Harry ‘snubs’ King Charles in latest move 

Royal

The Duke of Sussex latest snub to King Charles sparked renewed tensions within the royal family

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Prince Harry’s latest perceived snub of his father, King Charles, has sparked renewed tensions within the royal family, with a palace insider expressing frustration, saying, "I don’t know what more the King can do."

According to The Times, when the Duke of Sussex travelled to the UK to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games, he was invited to stay at Buckingham Palace.

One of the royal rooms was given to Harry, but he declined it in what has been called his most recent snub.

The insider told the outlet, “An inside source told The Times: “I don’t know what more the King could have done.”

They added, "He offered Harry to stay at Buckingham Palace but that it seems even that wasn’t good enough.”

"It was far from clear what the duke’s plans were."

The source went on to say that His Majesty's schedule did not allow for a meeting with Harry.

Spending time in the Buckingham Palace residence, nevertheless, might have given the couple a chance to get back together.

The duke, however, opted to stay at a hotel in London, so he did not have interaction with the firm.

Royal News

Meghan Markle is secretly controlling Prince Harry's move in Colombia?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exciting day one itinerary revealed
Prince William makes final call about Harry and Meghan future in royal firm
Prince Harry gets subtle humiliation from Meghan Markle amid Colombia trip
Meghan Markle shows 'control freak' side on Columbia trip with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle schools tabloids to stop igniting royal rift
Prince Harry sends hidden message to King Charles amid royal titles’ row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to school in Colombia for social media talk
Prince Edward gearing up for big news at Balmoral alongside King Charles
Prince Harry wears Prince William’s memorable necklace in Colombia
Princess Anne says royal life harder than ever for Kate Middleton
Prince Harry’s staff members ‘infuriated’ for being dragged to Colombia