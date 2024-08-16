Entertainment

Dakota Johnson breaks silence on Chris Martin breakup rumors

Earlier today, rumors swirled that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had called it quits

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Dakota Johnson has finally broke her silence on the rumors surrounding her relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. 

Despite reports of a split, Johnson's representative has confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple is "happily together".

The news comes as a relief to fans who were worried about the status of their relationship. 

Earlier today, the Daily Mail reported that Dakota and Chris  had called it quits, citing sources that claimed the couple had drifted apart and had "accepted the relationship is over - and it's best to move on."

Johnson and Martin have been together since 2017 and got engaged in 2019, but have kept their relationship largely private.

Martin has publicly dedicated songs to Johnson, including Universe in 2021.

Recently, the couple was spotted at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, where Johnson supported Martin during Coldplay's headlining set.

Last month, a source also revealed that the couple's relationship has had its ups and downs, but they are "definitely back on" and "going strong."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin's ex-wife, has also expressed her fondness for Johnson, calling her "adorable" and "wonderful" in interviews

