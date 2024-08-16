Entertainment

Halle Berry hints possible return as Catwoman after 2004 film flopped

The 'Kidnap' actress mentioned that the anniversary of the 2004 Catwoman film was only a 'few weeks ago'

  by Web Desk
  August 16, 2024
Halle Berry recently addressed whether she would consider stepping back into the role of Catwoman, nearly 20 years after the 2004 film's dismal box office performance.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the 58-year-old actress mentioned that the anniversary of the 2004 Catwoman film was only a "few weeks ago."

Jimmy, 49, displayed topless pictures that Halle had shared on social media of her cradling two kitties.

The Kidnap star said, “Let me explain, just in time for our 20th anniversary these four little black cats showed up in my yard,”

She added, “Like these are rescue kitties that showed up in my bushes.”

Jimmy questioned Halle about her memories of working with French director Pitof on the film Catwoman.

"It got panned," Halle chuckled as she read the criticism that was full with profanity.

Halle also noted, “What I'm happy about is the children have found it now on the internet and the kids love it,” adding, “So it's so vindicating right because now they are saying it's cool. And what the heck was everybody's problem with it. So like I'm so Brat now.”

Jimmy questioned, “Would you ever play Catwoman again? Would you reprise the role?”

“Maybe, if I could direct it,” Halle answered.

