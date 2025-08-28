Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to begin their happily-ever-after in $18M Ohio home

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly eyeing an $18 million Ohio mansion as their future home after their marriage

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to begin their happily-ever-after in $18M Ohio home


Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have seemingly found their dream home to begin their fairytale-like married life.

The lovebirds, who set the internet on fire with their exciting engagement announcement earlier this week, are reportedly eyeing a luxurious $18 million mansion in Ohio to settle down in, Page Six reported.

After being spotted having lunch at Jojo’s in Chagrin Falls earlier this summer, the Eras Tour hitmaker and her NFL star fiancé sparked speculation that they were searching for a home in the area.

According to local sources, the lavish mansion, which was newly constructed in 2018, is relatively untouched and was toured by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during their house-hunt.

It has also been shared that the magnificent mansion is packed with amenities, but the highlight for the couple could be a music studio where the Blank Space crooner could craft new music.

The $18 million mansion is built on an area of 61.26 acres and consists of 6-bedroom, 13-bathroom, a large dining room, a wine cellar, and a billiards room, along with a movie theatre.

As per the insiders, the property – constructed by architect Charles Fazio and yacht designer Ari Loar – is up for grab after “the husband passed away during COVID. He and his wife had barely lived at the property” after its completion.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who had been dating since mid-2023, announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and are set to tie the knot soon.

