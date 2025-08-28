Home / Entertainment

Shakira shakes LMYNL stage with electric ‘Soltera’ duet with Danna Paola

Shakira sparks frenzy by bringing out Mexican pop star Danna Paola on stage during Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour’s Mexico stop

There’s no chance the crowd isn’t electrified when Shakira teams up with Danna Paola for a thrilling performance.

During the second concert of her exciting Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour’s Mexico stop on Wednesday, August 27, the 48-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter sparked a frenzy among audience by bringing out Danna on stage.

In her newest Instagram post, Shakira shared a clip of the 30-year-old Mexican popstar excitedly singing as she walked toward the Hips Don’t Lie crooner before embracing her tightly.

The iconic duo then lit up the stage by belting out the lyrics of Shakira’s hit track Soltera, driving the crowd wild.

Sharing a carousel of photos and videos from the electrifying concert, the Waka Waka singer gushed over Danna Paola, writing, “First night at my house! With @danna, pure Mexican talent and beauty. How wonderful is the mutual affection and respect among colleagues. Thank you, Mexico, for a magical concert!”

Meanwhile, the Mala Fama songstress also took to her official Instagram account to express her thrill after sharing the stage with Shakira.

“Music unites, gifts us unique moments, connects and transports us to very magical places, but above all gifts us friendships and connections that mark our lives, Shaki, finding us on this beautiful path has been a gift, thank you for inviting me to share the stage with you,” she wrote.

The Amor Ordinario hitmaker continued, “What a beauty. What we lived last night, what a delight to sing together and have a great time! ‘A wolf does not compete with its kind. Wolves help and protect themselves.’ thank you for receiving me so nice and for this historic moment for my country and for me. <3.”

Shakira will now perform two more exciting concerts at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, before continuing her thrilling LMYNL World Tour in Querétaro on September 2 and 3, 2025.

