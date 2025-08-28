Camila Cabello sparks buzz after locking lips with Aussie icon

Camila Cabello has set tongues wagging after she was spotted sharing a kiss with an Australian star.
On Wednesday, the Shameless singer surprised her fans by sharing a clip to social media which captured her from behind as she seemingly looked to kiss something off-camera.
She then turned to reveal the focus of her gesture: an unopened box of Arnott’s Tim Tams, rebranded with her name.
In the caption, Camilla simply wrote: “Really happy.”
Later, Tim Tam's official TikTok page re-posted the video along with the caption, “Camila just couldn't keep her hands off us.”
The Havana songstress reaffirmed her stance by commenting, “The most beautiful love story that's never been told.”
Notably, her fondness for an Australian brand came after she played her first Australian concert to a packed crowd at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday.
She is set to take the next stage in Sydney at the Hordern Pavilion on Saturday night.
Camila will play her concerts Down Under as part of her Yours, C World Tour, which kicked off in Spain in June.
In her dating life, Camila Cabello had a two-year relationship with singer Shawn Mendes.
She also dated life coach Matthew Hussey, and had a brief relationship with Lox Club co-founder Austin Kevitch.