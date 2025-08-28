Home / Entertainment

Camila Cabello sparks buzz after locking lips with Aussie icon

The 'Shameless' singer's viral video grabbed attention amid her Down Under concert

Camila Cabello sparks buzz after locking lips with Aussie icon
Camila Cabello sparks buzz after locking lips with Aussie icon

Camila Cabello has set tongues wagging after she was spotted sharing a kiss with an Australian star.

On Wednesday, the Shameless singer surprised her fans by sharing a clip to social media which captured her from behind as she seemingly looked to kiss something off-camera.

She then turned to reveal the focus of her gesture: an unopened box of Arnott’s Tim Tams, rebranded with her name.

In the caption, Camilla simply wrote: “Really happy.”

Later, Tim Tam's official TikTok page re-posted the video along with the caption, “Camila just couldn't keep her hands off us.”

The Havana songstress reaffirmed her stance by commenting, “The most beautiful love story that's never been told.”

Notably, her fondness for an Australian brand came after she played her first Australian concert to a packed crowd at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday.

She is set to take the next stage in Sydney at the Hordern Pavilion on Saturday night.

Camila will play her concerts Down Under as part of her Yours, C World Tour, which kicked off in Spain in June.

In her dating life, Camila Cabello had a two-year relationship with singer Shawn Mendes.

She also dated life coach Matthew Hussey, and had a brief relationship with Lox Club co-founder Austin Kevitch.

You Might Like:

Shakira shakes LMYNL stage with electric ‘Soltera’ duet with Danna Paola

Shakira shakes LMYNL stage with electric ‘Soltera’ duet with Danna Paola
Shakira sparks frenzy by bringing out Mexican pop star Danna Paola on stage during Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour’s Mexico stop

Kate Winslet spotted with minor injury during casual London outing

Kate Winslet spotted with minor injury during casual London outing
Kate Winslet has been busy filming her directorial debut, 'Goodbye June', since March

Billie Eilish lands special deal after concluding Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

Billie Eilish lands special deal after concluding Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour
Billie Eilish launches a new UNO deck with Mattel after wrapping up Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

Anne Hathaway falls in high heels on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Anne Hathaway falls in high heels on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
Anne Hathaway is reprising her iconic role of Andy Sachs in the sequel of the 2006 movie

Khloé Kardashian's ex French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess

Khloé Kardashian's ex French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess
French Montana proposed Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum two months ago

Khloé Kardashian admits getting ‘anti-aging’ treatment with sister Kim

Khloé Kardashian admits getting ‘anti-aging’ treatment with sister Kim
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian flew to Mexico to get an expensive cosmetic produce

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn breaks cover after her engagement with Travis

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn breaks cover after her engagement with Travis
Joe Alwyn makes first public appearance after Taylor Swift’s engagement with Travis Kelce

Gracie Abrams halts Mexico show to gush over Taylor Swift’s engagement

Gracie Abrams halts Mexico show to gush over Taylor Swift’s engagement
Gracie Abrams toured the world as an opening act on Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour

Offset dishes on his surprising marriage plans amid Cardi B divorce

Offset dishes on his surprising marriage plans amid Cardi B divorce
Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July last year, two months after the birth of their third child, Blossom

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid plan ‘long-term’ relationship with step-daughters

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid plan ‘long-term’ relationship with step-daughters
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper 'want long-term' romance amid wedding rumours

Selena Gomez melts over 'bestie' Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

Selena Gomez melts over 'bestie' Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce
The 'Lover' crooner announced her engagement to Travis Kelce with romantic clicks and 'So High School' track

'Harry Potter' director questions HBO remake: 'What's the point?'

'Harry Potter' director questions HBO remake: 'What's the point?'
A HBO series reboot of 'Harry Potter' is under production with the expected premiere date to be in 2027