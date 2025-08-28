Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning ‘private, casual’ wedding after dreamy engagement

The 'Blank Space' singer and the NFL player have a plan to do a “private” ceremony

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning ‘private, casual’ wedding after dreamy engagement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning ‘private, casual’ wedding after dreamy engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have shared their love story with the world in a fairytale engagement, but when it comes to their wedding day, the couple is reportedly planning something far more low-key.

As per Page Six, a source revealed that the Blank Space singer and the NFL player have a plan to do a “private” ceremony with family and close friends when they eventually tie the knot.

“It will be more casual than people think,” a source said following the couple’s exciting engagement news one day prior.

The source affirmed that Swifties should not expect a “royal wedding” for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

On Tuesday, Swift and Kelce delighted the fans when they announced they were engaged after two years of dating.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they captioned a joint Instagram post along with several photos from the dreamy proposal.

The Kansas City Chiefs star proposed in the garden of his Leawood, Kan., estate with an old mine brilliant-cut diamond ring he co-designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine.

Travis Kelce’s dad Ed also disclosed that his son asked Swift’s father, Scott Swift, “for permission” to marry his daughter about “a month ago.”

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to begin their happily-ever-after in $18M Ohio home

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to begin their happily-ever-after in $18M Ohio home
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly eyeing an $18 million Ohio mansion as their future home after their marriage

Camila Cabello sparks buzz after locking lips with Aussie icon

Camila Cabello sparks buzz after locking lips with Aussie icon
The 'Shameless' singer's viral video grabbed attention amid her Down Under concert

Shakira shakes LMYNL stage with electric ‘Soltera’ duet with Danna Paola

Shakira shakes LMYNL stage with electric ‘Soltera’ duet with Danna Paola
Shakira sparks frenzy by bringing out Mexican pop star Danna Paola on stage during Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour’s Mexico stop

Kate Winslet spotted with minor injury during casual London outing

Kate Winslet spotted with minor injury during casual London outing
Kate Winslet has been busy filming her directorial debut, 'Goodbye June', since March

Billie Eilish lands special deal after concluding Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

Billie Eilish lands special deal after concluding Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour
Billie Eilish launches a new UNO deck with Mattel after wrapping up Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

Anne Hathaway falls in high heels on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Anne Hathaway falls in high heels on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
Anne Hathaway is reprising her iconic role of Andy Sachs in the sequel of the 2006 movie

Khloé Kardashian's ex French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess

Khloé Kardashian's ex French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess
French Montana proposed Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum two months ago

Khloé Kardashian admits getting ‘anti-aging’ treatment with sister Kim

Khloé Kardashian admits getting ‘anti-aging’ treatment with sister Kim
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian flew to Mexico to get an expensive cosmetic produce

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn breaks cover after her engagement with Travis

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn breaks cover after her engagement with Travis
Joe Alwyn makes first public appearance after Taylor Swift’s engagement with Travis Kelce

Gracie Abrams halts Mexico show to gush over Taylor Swift’s engagement

Gracie Abrams halts Mexico show to gush over Taylor Swift’s engagement
Gracie Abrams toured the world as an opening act on Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour

Offset dishes on his surprising marriage plans amid Cardi B divorce

Offset dishes on his surprising marriage plans amid Cardi B divorce
Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July last year, two months after the birth of their third child, Blossom

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid plan ‘long-term’ relationship with step-daughters

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid plan ‘long-term’ relationship with step-daughters
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper 'want long-term' romance amid wedding rumours