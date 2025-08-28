Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning ‘private, casual’ wedding after dreamy engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have shared their love story with the world in a fairytale engagement, but when it comes to their wedding day, the couple is reportedly planning something far more low-key.
As per Page Six, a source revealed that the Blank Space singer and the NFL player have a plan to do a “private” ceremony with family and close friends when they eventually tie the knot.
“It will be more casual than people think,” a source said following the couple’s exciting engagement news one day prior.
The source affirmed that Swifties should not expect a “royal wedding” for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
On Tuesday, Swift and Kelce delighted the fans when they announced they were engaged after two years of dating.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they captioned a joint Instagram post along with several photos from the dreamy proposal.
The Kansas City Chiefs star proposed in the garden of his Leawood, Kan., estate with an old mine brilliant-cut diamond ring he co-designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine.
Travis Kelce’s dad Ed also disclosed that his son asked Swift’s father, Scott Swift, “for permission” to marry his daughter about “a month ago.”