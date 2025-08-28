Home / Entertainment

Anne Hathaway pokes fun at herself after falling on ‘TDWP 2’ set: Watch

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star Anne Hathaway shares hilarious clip featuring both her throwback and latest tumble

Anne Hathaway pokes fun at herself after falling on ‘TDWP 2’ set: Watch


Anne Hathaway won’t let critics have all the laughs and quips over her tumble!

While filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2, the 42-year-old American actress had a mishap on set, photos of which quickly went viral over the internet.

Captured in the images, the beautiful actress – dressed in a knee-length black pleated skirt, a sheer plaid top layered over a black tank and tall black silver-studded strappy heels – tumbled down a stoop when the heel of her shoe seemed to snap off.

Soon after the photos began circulating online, fans expressed concern for Anne, while others couldn’t resist laughing on her.

Turning lemons into lemonade, Anne Hathaway made the best of the situation by joining the critics and poking fun at herself with a hilarious video.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, August 28, The Idea of You actress dropped a funny fan-made clip featuring both her throwback and latest tumble.

“Twenty years later, still falling for you,” she quipped in the caption.

The video opened with a past clip of Anne Hathaway in uniform, holding an umbrella as she walked up the stairs and falls while turning.

“How it started,” stated a text in the frame.

This transitioned into the latest clip, showing the actress falling off the stairs on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

“How it’s going,” read a text in the video, adding, “witnessing the queen herself take a tumble like a champ.”

Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

You Might Like:

Emma Stone stirs buzz at Venice Film Festival with alien quip

Emma Stone stirs buzz at Venice Film Festival with alien quip

Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton: Iconic celebrity engagement rings of all time

Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton: Iconic celebrity engagement rings of all time
From Taylor Swift’s 8-carat sparkling diamond to Princess Kate’s 12-carat sapphire, here’s a list of most talked-about celeb engagement rings

Ariana Grande confirms first full tour in years with 'Eternal Sunshine' 2026 dates

Ariana Grande confirms first full tour in years with 'Eternal Sunshine' 2026 dates
The '7 Rings' singer is set to make a return to the stage for her first tour in seven years

Jan Ravnik, Taylor Swift’s backup dancer, joins ‘DWTS’ S34 pro lineup

Jan Ravnik, Taylor Swift’s backup dancer, joins ‘DWTS’ S34 pro lineup
Taylor Swift’s backup dancer Jan Ravnik shares special message as he announces joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning ‘private, casual’ wedding after dreamy engagement

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning ‘private, casual’ wedding after dreamy engagement
The 'Blank Space' singer and the NFL player have a plan to do a 'private' ceremony

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to begin their happily-ever-after in $18M Ohio home

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to begin their happily-ever-after in $18M Ohio home
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly eyeing an $18 million Ohio mansion as their future home after their marriage

Camila Cabello sparks buzz after locking lips with Aussie icon

Camila Cabello sparks buzz after locking lips with Aussie icon
The 'Shameless' singer's viral video grabbed attention amid her Down Under concert

Shakira shakes LMYNL stage with electric ‘Soltera’ duet with Danna Paola

Shakira shakes LMYNL stage with electric ‘Soltera’ duet with Danna Paola
Shakira sparks frenzy by bringing out Mexican pop star Danna Paola on stage during Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour’s Mexico stop

Kate Winslet spotted with minor injury during casual London outing

Kate Winslet spotted with minor injury during casual London outing
Kate Winslet has been busy filming her directorial debut, 'Goodbye June', since March

Billie Eilish lands special deal after concluding Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

Billie Eilish lands special deal after concluding Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour
Billie Eilish launches a new UNO deck with Mattel after wrapping up Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

Anne Hathaway falls in high heels on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Anne Hathaway falls in high heels on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
Anne Hathaway is reprising her iconic role of Andy Sachs in the sequel of the 2006 movie

Khloé Kardashian's ex French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess

Khloé Kardashian's ex French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess
French Montana proposed Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum two months ago