Anne Hathaway pokes fun at herself after falling on ‘TDWP 2’ set: Watch

Anne Hathaway won’t let critics have all the laughs and quips over her tumble!
While filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2, the 42-year-old American actress had a mishap on set, photos of which quickly went viral over the internet.
Captured in the images, the beautiful actress – dressed in a knee-length black pleated skirt, a sheer plaid top layered over a black tank and tall black silver-studded strappy heels – tumbled down a stoop when the heel of her shoe seemed to snap off.
Soon after the photos began circulating online, fans expressed concern for Anne, while others couldn’t resist laughing on her.
Turning lemons into lemonade, Anne Hathaway made the best of the situation by joining the critics and poking fun at herself with a hilarious video.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, August 28, The Idea of You actress dropped a funny fan-made clip featuring both her throwback and latest tumble.
“Twenty years later, still falling for you,” she quipped in the caption.
The video opened with a past clip of Anne Hathaway in uniform, holding an umbrella as she walked up the stairs and falls while turning.
“How it started,” stated a text in the frame.
This transitioned into the latest clip, showing the actress falling off the stairs on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
“How it’s going,” read a text in the video, adding, “witnessing the queen herself take a tumble like a champ.”
Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.