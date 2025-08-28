Kate Winslet spotted with minor injury during casual London outing

Kate Winslet has unveiled a minor injury during a low-key outing!
On Wednesday, August 27, the 49-year-old actress, who has been busy filming her directorial debut, Goodbye June, since March stepped out in London.
For the outing, Kate slipped into a green knitted cardigan which she paired with a plain white top and baggy jeans.
The Titanic actress elevated her casual look with blue trainers, a navy Goorin Bros baseball cap, and a beige crossbody bag.
She was listening to music on her phone as she was spotted sporting a plaster on her right index finger.
Kate's outing comes a day after Netflix released a first look of her forthcoming family drama in which she serves as director, producer, and an actor.
According to Netflix, the film takes place “just before Christmas, when an unexpected turn in their mother’s health thrusts four adult siblings and their exasperating father into chaos as they navigate messy family dynamics in the face of potential loss.”
“But their quick-witted mother, June, orchestrates her decline on her own terms — with biting humor, blunt honesty, and a lot of love,” it further added.
In addition to her, Goodbye June also stars Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, Helen Mirren, Timothy Spall and the rest of the star-studded cast get.
Alongside Kate Winslet, Kate Solomon is also serving as a producer on the film.