Ariana Grande confirms first full tour in years with 'Eternal Sunshine' 2026 dates

Ariana Grande is officially hitting the road again, as she announced the 2026 dates for her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine world tour, marking her first full-scale trek in years.
The 7 Rings singer is set to make a return to the stage for her first tour in seven years.
Grande took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share the dates of her upcoming tour, which is set to begin next year.
In a caption, she wrote, see you next year, north america: 9.9 presale / 9.10 onsale (10am local), london: 9.16 presale / 9.18 onsale (10am local), presale sign up open now thru 9.7 (11am et, 2pm et, 7pm bst).”
The tour will kick off with nine shows across North America and a five-night run in London, with additional dates expected soon.
Soon after she dropped the tour dates the fans swamped to the comment section to express their excitement.
One fan noted, “This is going to be SO incredibly special ! I’m so excited !!!!”
Another commented, “IT’S HAPPENING!!!!! See y’all at the LA show!!!!”
The third wrote, “I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE EXCITED”
Ariana Grande confirmed the tour just a day after she posted cryptic teasers on social media.
While informing her fans about when the presale tickets of her short film went on sale, she captioned her Instagram post, “See you next year.”
It will be her first tour since her split from Dalton Gomez in 2023 and also her massive year in film after Wicked.