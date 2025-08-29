Home / Entertainment

Michael Longfellow exit 'SNL' after two other cast members

The comedian joined the 'Saturday Night Live' three years ago and is departing the show ahead of Season 51

An end of an era has approached Saturday Night Live (SNL), as Michael Longfellow joins the list of cast members parting ways with the show ahead of the Season 51 premiere.

Longfellow became part of the renowned show as a featured player three years ago, in Season 48, and was promoted to the main cast before Season 50.

His exit move follows Devon Walker, who joined at the same time, and Emil Wakim, with more names of cast members who are leaving the show expected to be revealed before the upcoming season starts.

Longfellow's departure has caused a frenzy, as he was potentially set to take over the Weekend Update desk at some point after some successful stints behind the desk. 

In May, he joked that he wasn't on the show much in Season 50; however, he emphasised that he adores working on the show.

"I work like 12 hours a week. When you love your job, it never feels like work," the 31-year-old said at that time.

He quipped on Weekend Update alongside Colin Jost, "No, I'm just not in that much stuff this season. It’s fine, I walk around, they don't really keep tabs on your whereabouts here."

His departure comes as creator Lorne Michaels makes key changes to the cast ahead of Season 51. Writers Celeste Yim and Rosebud Baker have also departed.

Aside from SNL, Longfellow starred in Good Burger 2, and he is a touring stand-up, having appeared on the Netflix Is a Joke festival, as well as on the NBC comedy reality series Bring the Funny, which was hosted by his future colleague Kenan Thompson.

Saturday Night Live, which is produced by Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios, is scheduled to return on October 4.

