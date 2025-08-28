Home / Entertainment

Emma Stone stirs buzz at Venice Film Festival with alien quip

Emma Stone brought a dose of humor and curiosity to the Venice Film Festival, admitting she believes in the existence of aliens.

During a press conference for Bugonia on Thursday, August 28, the La La Land star was told it is a "pretty narcissistic thing to think" that humans are "truly alone out here."

Stone added, "So, yes, I'm coming out with it: I believe in aliens."

Stone asked, “How do you know I’m not an alien?" before noting that she felt "there’s a tricky aspect to that answer that’s probably longer than anything that anyone would want to listen to right now at a press conference for the film."

“Everybody sort of deals with that now. There's a lot of self-reflection for everyone; social media or the way that you're kind of viewed outside of yourself to the world," she said.

The Poor Things starlet, "We all can relate to that feeling of someone thinking they know you or thinking you can express and opinion and having it feel fraught and intense and like you don’t have much control of the thing or, I call it, the avatar outside of me."

"Because there’s me, and then there’s 'me,' here," she added.

Stone continued, "I separate the two in my mind a little bit, which I maybe need to do less, but I think as a coping mechanism. There’s the person who comes here and then there’s the person I am with all my friends and family. They’re the same person, but it’s what I do to keep myself sane, I guess."

The film marks Stone’s fourth collaboration in recent years with director Yorgos Lanthimos, following The Favourite (2018), Poor Things (2023), Kinds of Kindness (2024) and several shorts.

She stars in Bugonia alongside Jesse Plemons, Alicia Silverstone, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias and more.

