Jan Ravnik, Taylor Swift’s backup dancer, joins ‘DWTS’ S34 pro lineup

This year’s full of surprises and treats for Taylor Swift’s fans!

Just two days after The Life of a Showgirl singer announced her engagement with Travis Kelce, her Eras Tour backup dancer, Jan Ravnik, dropped his own major announcement, revealing that he is set to join the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars as a pro.

Dancing with the Stars is a dance competition television series that is the American version of the British reality TV competition Strictly Come Dancing and part of the Dancing with the Stars franchise.

The show pairs celebrities with professional dancers, who compete against other couples for judges’ points and audience votes.

In a recorded statement played of Good Morning America’s Thursday, August 28, episode, Ravnik stated, "I traveled all around the world with Eras Tour, and now I'm coming to the ballroom stage for Dancing with the Stars. Mirrorball never goes out of style, and we are ready to win it."

DWTS Season 34 cast:

Besides Jan Ravnik, several other celebrity contestants have been confirmed to compete in Dancing with the Stars Season 34.

Joining the cast of DWTS S34 are conservationist and zookeeper Robert Irwin, social media star Alix Earle, Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alums Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.

