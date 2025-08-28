Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton: Iconic celebrity engagement rings of all time

When celebrities get engaged, the rings do all the talking!
With Taylor Swift recently saying “yes” to Travis Kelce in a dreamy proposal, talks of celebrity engagement rings have once again sparked a buzz online.
These rings aren’t just symbols of love, they are fashion statements, blending elegance, personal meaning, and sometimes jaw-dropping extravagance.
Celebrity engagements capture attention not just for the couple but for the rings - their intricate design, sparkling details, and of course, their worth.
From Taylor Swift’s 8-carat sparkling diamond to Princess Kate’s 12-carat blue sapphire, here’s a list of most iconic celebrity engagement rings that stole the spotlight.
Taylor Swift:
Relationship timeline: The most-talked- about couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, began dating in the summer of 2023, and announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, sending the whole world into a frenzy.
Engagement ring: Taylor Swift’s sparkling ring is a vintage-inspired old-mine brilliant-cut diamond set in yellow gold. It was designed by Kindrek Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.
Estimated worth: The dazzling ring’s value is estimated between $750K and $5 million.
Beyoncé:
Relationship timeline: After getting engaged in December 2007, Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot on April 4, 2008, in an intimate and private ceremony.
Engagement ring: Beyoncé's stunning 18-carat emerald-cut engagement ring features a platinum split shank, designed by Lorraine Schwartz.
Estimated worth: The eye-catching ring is reportedly worth approximately $5 million.
Meghan Markle:
Relationship timeline: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, one of the most talked-about couples in the world, got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot just a year later in a lavish royal ceremony.
Engagement ring: Meghan Markle’s bewitching engagement ring from the Duke of Sussex is a custom three-stone, featuring a center diamond from Botswana and two side diamonds from Princess Diana’s iconic collection.
Designed by Prince Harry himself, the ring carries a deeply personal meaning.
Estimated worth: The sentimental ring is estimated to cost approx. $200,000 US dollars (£157,053 in British pound sterling).
Lauren Sánchez:
Relationship timeline: Lauren Sánchez said “yes” to billionaire Jeff Bezos in May 2023. The couple got united in a wedlock in an extravagant destination marriage in Venice on June 27, 2025.
Engagement ring: Her sparkling engagement ring is a rare 30-carat cushion-cut pink diamond set on a platinum band and is designed by Lorraine Schwartz.
Estimated worth: Lauren Sánchez's ring is ranged from $3 million to $5 million.
Georgina Rodriguez:
Relationship timeline: After dating for eight years and building a family of eight, Georgina Rodriguez finally announced her engagement to partner Cristiano Ronaldo on August 11, 2025, by flashing an enormous diamond ring.
Engagement ring: Georgina’s blinding engagement ring features a 30 to 40-carat oval diamond with one-carat oval side stone. The ring is one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings, showcasing Ronaldo's commitment and affection.
It was designed by Spanish jeweler Damaso Martinez.
Estimated worth: The gigantic diamond ring is valued at around $5 million.
Kate Middleton:
Relationship timeline: After catching Prince William’s eye at a charity fashion show in 2002 and dating him for over two decades, Kate Middleton got engaged to the Prince at a remote alpine cabin on Mount Kenya during their ten-day trip to Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in October 2010.
The lovebirds tied the knot in an enchanting regal ceremony at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.
Engagement ring: Princess Kate’s iconic engagement ring, inherited from Princess Diana, features a 12-carat oval blue sapphire surrounded by 14 sparkling diamonds and set in white gold. Beyond its stunning beauty, the ring carries a deep sentimental value.
It was designed by the esteemed British jeweler Garrard & Co., who served as the official crown jeweler at the time.
Estimated worth: The dazzling ring carries an estimated price tag of $520,000 (between £300,000 and £400,000).