Meghan Markle glows as Prince Harry’s loving kiss sparks PDA in Colombia

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are spending their Colombian trip in a PDA-packed way!
The trip that kicked off on Thursday, August 15, saw the power couple making the most of their day one as they covered diplomacy, charity work, and cultural immersion all in a single day.
During their visit at the National Center for the Arts in Bogota, the Duke of Sussex was captured planting a tender kiss on his wife’s forehead while hugging her with one arm.
Leaning into her husband, the American actress beamed as she put her hand on Harry’s knee while marking their presence at the arts center.
Throughout their day, the pair was constantly observed holding each other hands after their arrival to a charter school visit.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted many times in public, displaying their love and affection for each other openly.
Revealing their relationship status openly in 2017, the prince tied the knot to actress Meghan Markle. The couple shares a son, Archie, and a daughter, Lilibet.
In 2020, Prince Harry and the Legal Mind actress stepped back from their royal responsibilities.