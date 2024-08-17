Entertainment

Matthew Perry's death: 'Ketamine Queen' and medical negligence blamed

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry died last October at age 54

  by Web Desk
  August 17, 2024
Matthew Perry’s death was not natural, it was caused by “Ketamine Queen” and medical negligence from doctors.

He starred in Friends as Chandler Bing and passed away last October at age 54. At the time of his death, Matthew’s body was found floating face down in a jacuzzi. The late actor died from “acute effects of ketamine.”

As of now, five people are charged for being connected to his death.

US Attorney Martin Estrada announced the charges on Thursday and shared that a lot of people “cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being.”

She also made major revelation about two doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, who supplied ketamine to Matthew.

The attorney noted, “Defendant Plasencia saw this as an opportunity to profit off of Mr. Perry.”

Back in September 2023, Salvador texted, “I wonder how much this moron will pay?”

Matthew, whose net worth was 1.5$ million at the time of death, was given “approximately 20 vials of Ketamine” that cost him roughly $55,000.

Furthermore, his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, injected him with ketamine without having no medical training, as reported by the prosecutor.

Chavez, the other doctor charged, “has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.”

“Due to the ongoing nature of the case out of the Central District, neither Mark Chavez nor myself will be making any statements at this time,” his attorney Matthew Binninger told CNN.

Sangha, the alleged “Ketamine Queen,” has pleaded not guilty.

