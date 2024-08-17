Entertainment

Taylor Swift dazzles London with secret 'The Alchemy' song for Travis Kelce

  Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
Taylor Swift has seemingly paid tribute to her boyfriend Travis Kelce by dedicating The Alchemy to him.

Taylor shook the Swifties on August 15 at her London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium with a mashup of King of My Heart from Reputation and The Alchemy from The Tortured Poets Department.

Her massive fanbase believes that the latter song is dedicated to her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight.

Taylor, 34, sang, "So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat,” adding "Where the trophy? He just comes, running over me.”

Swifties are speculating the last line was referenced to Travis winning the 2024 Super Bowl and his girlfriend Taylor meeting him on the field.

Furthermore, on the same show, Ed Sheeran joined her and the duo sang Everything Has Changed and End Game, plus Ed's Thinking Out Loud.

Her London concerts at Wembley have have witnessed a lot of celebrities including Prince William, Travis's brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kelce, Salma Hayek and Nicola Coughlan.

