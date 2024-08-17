Shraddha Kapoor takes Varun Dhawan for a ride in her red Lamborghini

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan arrived at a restaurant together in Bandra for the Stree 2 success bash in the former's swanky red Lamborghini.
Stree 2 which released on August 15, 2024, grossed Rs 75 crore worldwide on the opening day and this called for a celebration.
Key cast members including Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao and Varun celebrated the success with a get-together.
A video has been going viral for all the right reasons that saw the Street Dancer 3D actress riding her swanky car while her co-star enjoyed at the passenger seat.
The Coolie No. 1 actor laughed and chatted with Shraddha as she drove.
For the night out, the diva slipped in a red top and blue denim pants with her soft curls open while the new dad in town looked dapper in a formal attire.
On seeing the Bhediya co-stars turning heads with their epic chemistry, their fans and followers rushed to the comments section and showered love.
One wrote," Two Khobsurat people in one frame."
" Stree and Bhediya," the second penned.
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have worked together in movies like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D and Bhediya.
Their die-hard admirers are awaiting the BFFs next full-length film.