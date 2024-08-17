Shraddha Kapoor takes Varun Dhawan for a ride in her red Lamborghini

Trending

  August 17, 2024


Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan arrived at a restaurant together in Bandra for the Stree 2 success bash in the former's swanky red Lamborghini. 

Stree 2 which released on August 15, 2024, grossed Rs 75 crore worldwide on the opening day and this called for a celebration. 

Key cast members including Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao and Varun celebrated the success with a get-together. 

A video has been going viral for all the right reasons that saw the Street Dancer 3D actress riding her swanky car while her co-star enjoyed at the passenger seat. 

The Coolie No. 1 actor laughed and chatted with Shraddha as she drove. 

For the night out, the diva slipped in a red top and blue denim pants with her soft curls open while the new dad in town looked dapper in a formal attire. 

On seeing the Bhediya co-stars turning heads with their epic chemistry, their fans and followers rushed to the comments section and showered love. 

One wrote," Two Khobsurat people in one frame." 

" Stree and Bhediya," the second penned. 

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have worked together in movies like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D and Bhediya. 

Their die-hard admirers are awaiting the BFFs next full-length film. 

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor 'freaks out' by her own scary avatar in the movie
Hania Aamir relaxes in sun-swept scenic Bali
Ayeza Khan reveals ‘dreamy’ future plans on 10th anniversary with Danish Taimoor
Sara Ali Khan drops glimpses of Saif Ali Khan's intimate birthday celebration
Mahira Khan teases new project in exciting post: ‘I’d name this series – Voren’
Aima Baig issues first statement after suffering mini heart attack
Mawra Hocane reveals wedding venue in Australia
Priyanka Chopra drops stunning picture with birthday boy Joe Jonas
Atif Aslam calls wife Sara Bharwana his 'sunshine'
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday
Nimra Khan's attempted kidnapping CCTV footage leaks online
Sania Mirza reacts to Kolkata incident in emotional post