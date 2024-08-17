Entertainment

Celine Dion drops BTS shots from Paris Olympics 2024

Celine Dion gave an emotional performance on the Eiffel Tower at the Olympics opening ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024


Celine Dion is back with a bang as she shared a few mind-blowing glimpses of what went before her surprising performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

The I'm Alive hitmaker, who set foot on stage to perform after many years, shocked her son René-Charles. 

Taking to her Instagram space on Friday, the My Heart Will Go On crooner uploaded a video letting her fans witness what preparations were made for her grand re-introduction. 

In the clip, the songstress could be seen standing in front of a hotel, thanking fans for their rich show of support. 

Later the footage transformed into Dion changing into the glaring Dior dress after which she sat on the hair and makeup chair, getting the final touches done. 

One sequence in the footage also showed her stretching out before hitting the Olympics stage. 

Soon, after being full ready the All By Myself hitmaker could be seen leaving the green room and heading towards the stage.

As she reached the backstage area, the artist consoled her beloved son, who appeared all emotional looking at the crowd ready to welcome his legendary mother with sheer excitement. 

To note, Celine Dion shares her sons René-Charles and the twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil.

Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?

Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?
Shraddha Kapoor takes Varun Dhawan for a ride in her red Lamborghini

Shraddha Kapoor takes Varun Dhawan for a ride in her red Lamborghini
Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set

Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile

King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile

Entertainment News

King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Sydney Sweeney teases 'thirst trap' lake photos
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Taylor Swift dazzles London with secret 'The Alchemy' song for Travis Kelce
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Matthew Perry’s death: ‘Ketamine Queen’ and medical negligence blamed
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Halle Berry hints possible return as Catwoman after 2004 film flopped
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Lily Collins drops BTS dump ‘in honor’ of ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Dakota Johnson breaks silence on Chris Martin breakup rumors
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Sabrina Carpenter drops ‘special’ surprise ahead of Short N’ Sweet album release
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
BeatKing, renowned Houston rapper, breathes his last at 39
King Charles embraces 'recluse' Prince Andrew, ending royal exile
Andy Cohen stunned by his wax figure: ‘Never thought being immortalized’