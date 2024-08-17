Celine Dion drops BTS shots from Paris Olympics 2024

Celine Dion is back with a bang as she shared a few mind-blowing glimpses of what went before her surprising performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The I'm Alive hitmaker, who set foot on stage to perform after many years, shocked her son René-Charles.
Taking to her Instagram space on Friday, the My Heart Will Go On crooner uploaded a video letting her fans witness what preparations were made for her grand re-introduction.
In the clip, the songstress could be seen standing in front of a hotel, thanking fans for their rich show of support.
Later the footage transformed into Dion changing into the glaring Dior dress after which she sat on the hair and makeup chair, getting the final touches done.
One sequence in the footage also showed her stretching out before hitting the Olympics stage.
Soon, after being full ready the All By Myself hitmaker could be seen leaving the green room and heading towards the stage.
As she reached the backstage area, the artist consoled her beloved son, who appeared all emotional looking at the crowd ready to welcome his legendary mother with sheer excitement.
To note, Celine Dion shares her sons René-Charles and the twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil.