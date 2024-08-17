Meghan Markle impulsively dances for the first time in public

Meghan Markle’s ongoing trip to Colombia is seemingly extracting new things out of her as she was seen dancing quite impulsively for very first time in public!
Prince Harry and his wife are currently trotting around the city of Bogotá, where the two were taken to a session on digital education on the same day as they touched down in the country.
As soon as the duo checked into the site, Vice President Francia Márquez greeted them through a warming hug exchange, which Meghan Markle embraced with a twinkling smile.
Her excitement was fully transparent from this point only, and it only grew as Prince Harry and his darling spouse were escorted to watching a traditional Colombian dance.
Seated right in the front row of chairs, the Duchess of Sussex was evidently struggling to hold herself back from grooving along to the performing group.
As per a video shared by Sky News, she was shaking her shoulders to the beat while rocking back and forth on the seat.
And as soon as a girl invited Meghan Markle to the floor, she totally let herself go by shaking a leg to some never-seen-before moves!