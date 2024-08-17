King Charles’ ‘bitter exchange’ with Prince Harry on Queen Elizabeth’s death revealed

King Charles reportedly had an almost explosive conversation with Prince Harry when Queen Elizabeth II died, whereas Prince William completely ignored him.
A new book named A Voyage Around the Queen by author Craig Brown has detailed the late Monarch’s passing away.
It noted that on September 8, 2022, Princess Anne became quite worried about her health and passed these concerns to brother King Charles, who called his younger son in London.
Prince Harry was attending an award ceremony with wife Meghan Markle and was told that his “Granny’s health has taken a turn.”
Soon enough, he started fishing around for flights to Scotland and simultaneously texted Prince William to ask whether he’s taking Kate Middleton to see Queen Elizabeth.
But the Prince of Wales reportedly disregarded his brother’s message, giving no response at all.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry managed to book a private Cessna jet, announcing that he and Meghan Markle will be flying to see their grandmother.
After this announcement was published, King Charles rang his phone up again, asking him not to bring his wife to Balmoral Castle.
The Duke of Sussex allegedly blew up on this “nonsensical and disrespectful” order, so Your Majesty finally clarified that the royals don’t want too many people around.
He said that even Kate Middleton was remaining back in London, whereas Prince William was setting off alone to see Queen Elizabeth.
“Then that’s all you needed to say,” Prince Harry reportedly snapped, ending his conversation with King Charles.