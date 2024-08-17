Royal

Queen Camilla ‘secretly’ clearing up the mess made by UK riots

Queen Camilla aims to rebuild community

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024


Queen Camilla has been quietly clearing up the mega mess left by the now-subsided United Kingdom riots.

During recent acts of violence breakouts in the country, a Liverpool community place named Spellow Library had been set on fire.

Technical equipment as well as hundreds of books were destroyed in the burning, eventually pushing many authors to offer donations for picking the building back up.

Per Hello, the Mayor of Liverpool has now revealed that King Charles’ wife was one such kind person who contributed to this well-wishing effort by sponsoring 70 books!

Issuing a letter of gratitude, he wrote, “I’d like to offer my heartfelt thanks to Queen Camilla for her thoughtful letter and gift of books which gave a boost at a difficult time.”

“Her Majesty’s donations and support from hundreds of authors and thousands of other people reminds us that the good in this world far outweighs the bad,” the official noted.

He added that so many people along with King Charles’ spouse herself standing up together to rebuild the community is a big silencing call for those who had set out to destroy everything.

The copies given away by Queen Camilla included The Tale of Peter Rabbit, A Gentleman in Moscow, The Tiger Who Came to Tea, The Book Thief, and many other absorbing reads.

