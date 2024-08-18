Chinese EV giant BYD partners with Mega Motors to launch production in Pakistan

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD plans to join the Pakistani market by partnering with Mega Motors to launch a new car production facility and model lineup.
With this action, BYD would become the first significant electric vehicle firm to operate in Pakistan.
As per Reuters, the operations is set to begin in 2026. BYD's new plant will primarily assemble advanced new energy vehicles (NEVs).
Liu Xueliang, BYD’s General Manager for Asia Pacific, said in a statement, noting, "Our entry into the Pakistani market is not just about bringing advanced vehicles to consumers. It's about driving a broader vision of environmental responsibility and technological innovation."
In addition to this, the company also aims to open three experience centres and flagship stores in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.
Moreover, BYD plans to launch two SUV models and a sedan for sale by the end of 2024.
BYD will be getting help from Mega Motors, a division of Hub Power Co Ltd (Hubco), in the vehicle's introduction.
Meanwhile, Hubo Chief Executive Kamran Kamal hailed the agreement as a big Investment, saying, "We will establish Pakistan's first NEV assembly plant... dedicated to producing BYD's cutting-edge new energy vehicles."