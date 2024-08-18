Entertainment

Taylor Swift praises Post Malone as 'most down-to-earth guy alive'

Taylor Swift and Post Malone have collaborated for Swift's latest album, 'Fornight'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024
Taylor Swift has publicly praised Post Malone as the "most down-to-earth guy alive." '

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to express her admiration for Malone's versatility and talent.

Swift shared a photo of the two herself with Malone smiling at eachother on the set of their Fortnight music video.

Along the photo, the Lover crooner wrote, “Was lucky enough to hear this amazing music on the set of the ‘Fortnight’ video when Austin played it for me,”

 "It's incredible how versatile his artistry is. And [he's] just the most down to earth guy alive," she added.

Swift's post came just a day after the release of Malone's highly-anticipated country album, F-1 Trillion. 

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, has previously expressed his gratitude to Swift for collaborating on her latest album.

He shared a Polaroid photo of the two in the studio, writing, It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey"

"I love you so much. Thank you Tay," he added.

Post Malone's new album, F-1 Trillion, marks his first full-length country album and is now available to streaming.

