Kareena Kapoor shares a sneak peek of her 'night date with apple pie'

Kareena Kapoor's Saturday night date is all about sweet and dessert

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024
Kareena Kapoor enjoyed her Saturday night date to the fullest and its not with Saif Ali Khan. 

Over the weekend, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to her Instagram stories to drop a glimpse of a yummy dessert she binged over that night. 

In the picture,  the delicious apple pie was kept on a fancy plate.  

"My Saturday night with apple pie," the Jab We Met actress wrote adding a red heart emoji. 

To note, Kareena's love for apple pie came soon after she wished her husband Saif happy birthday on Instagram. 

"Happy birthday to the love of my life...Parthenon 2007...Parthenon 2024. Who would have thought?" the mom of two had written as caption alongside the birthday carousel that featured her Greece diaries. 

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial venture Singham Again while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Devara: Part 1, the upcoming Telugu film. 

