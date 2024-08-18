World

Venezuela's political crisis deepens as election standoff continues

Demonstrators demand Maduro's ouster and recognition of González as rightful president

  August 18, 2024
Venezuelan political unrest continues to escalate as the opposition party and its supporters protest across the country.

According to Reuters, political opposition and its supporters on Saturday, August 17, once again protested against the election results that declared President Nicolas Maduro winner in the elections on July 28.

The protestors demanded the recognition of the victory of their candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, who, as per their party, got 67% of the votes, and the ouster of the president, Maduro.

Meanwhile, the electoral authority of the country said that Maduro won his third term in power with under 52% of support.

The government's crackdown on demonstrations has resulted in the arrest of 2,400 protestors, whereas at least 32 people were killed in clashes connected to the government.

One of the protestors, standing on the truck in the crowd, said, “There is nothing above the voice of the people, and the people have spoken.”

Another 52-year-old demonstrator told Reuters, “We have already been through the worst, we don't have any more fear. My daughter died because there were no medical supplies in the university hospital. I have nothing to lose, but I want a future for my grandchildren."

The international community has suggested numerous suggestions, including re-elections, to overcome the political crisis in Venezuela, but both the ruling and opposition parties have rejected it.

