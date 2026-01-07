Shraddha Kapoor confesses ‘I will get married’ amid Rahul Mody dating rumors

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest statement has sparked a buzz among fans.
For quite some time, the Stree actress has been romantically linked to Indian film writer Rahul Mody, and amid the swirling rumors, her recent confession has fueled speculation that she might soon be on her way to walk down the aisle.
On Tuesday, January 6, the 38-year-old Indian actress took to her Instagram account to post a promotional clip for Palmonas – her luxury jewelry brand.
In the video, the Half Girlfriend actress highlights a statistic showing that most breakups occur near Valentine’s Day, reflects on possible causes, before cheekily adding that buying one of her gift boxes could help avoid spending the holiday alone.
Taking to the comments section shortly after the video was uploaded, one of the fans questioned the actress about her wedding plans, asking, “Shadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji.”
Responding to the comment, Shraddha confessed, “Main karoongi you vivah karoongi (I will get married).”
Her reply instantly caught other fans’ attention, who then curiously asked the actress when she is planning to tie the knot.
About Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody:
Shraddha Kapoor was first linked to Rahul Mody earlier in 2024 when the two were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai.
Although the duo have not yet commented or confirmed their relationship, they are often seen together, with the Ek Villain actress sometimes posting playful photos of them on Instagram, fueling the speculation.