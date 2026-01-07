'Ghar Kab Aaoge' singer Diljit Dosanjh marks 42nd birthday with global collab 

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Diljit Dosanjh has given a surprising return gift to his fans as he marked his 42nd birthday! 

The popular Indian singer and actor has recently teamed up with the global sensation, J. Balvin, for a heart-touching rendition, Senorita, which they released on Diljit's big day.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share the joyful news with his fans. 

"Birthday Surprise with The Pride of Colombia. Big Brother @jbalvin X 2026," the Hass Hass crooner stated in the caption.

The collaboration brings together two artists with strong international followings. 

Balvin is among the most influential Latin music performers globally, with multiple Billboard Latin Music Awards, Latin Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Latin American Music Awards to his credit. 

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is set to flaunt his acting and playback singing skills once again on the big screen in the highly-awaited upcoming film, Border 2. 

The new adventure-drama film also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in leading roles. 

Amid the excitement surrounding the upcoming movie, the creators have released the first song, titled Ghar Kab Aaoge, which has already garnered over a million views on YouTube.

Border 2 is scheduled to premiere in theatres on January 23rd, 2026. 

