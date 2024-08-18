Sabrina Carpenter calls it quits with Barry Keoghan over ‘frustrating’ partying issues

Sabrina Carpenter has reportedly ended her relationship with Barry Keoghan, citing his "frustrating drunken partying" as the final straw.
The couple called it quits almost three weeks ago, according to The Sun, because of the Irish star's drunken escapades and his "idiot" behaviour.
As per a source, “Barry acts like an idiot when he is drunk and Sabrina was getting increasingly frustrated.”
The source added, “He has always been a party animal and Sabrina was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month.”
The Espresso singer, 25, and Saltburn actor, 31, initially crossed paths at PFW in September of last year and were later sighted on a date.
They made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May.
However, This occurred after Barry supported Sabrina on social media on Friday, perhaps dispelling speculations of their breakup.
When celebrity rumour source DeuxMoi posted a tip on Friday indicating the couple had split up, fans were devastated.