'Radd': Hiba Bukhari thanks fans for all the love and support in live session

Hiba Qadir's blockbuster drama Radd received massive love and acclaim.
The Jaan Nisar famed starlet in a live session expressed gratitude to all her fans for showing their love and making Radd a success.
She started off saying, " How are you all? it had been a while since the live session happened and so I thought that because you gave my drama a lot of love so a thankyou live should be."
While binging over a bag of chips, Hiba read the comments out loud during the live session.
" I would like to thank the production house for giving me such an opportunity as well as my co-stars Sheheryar Munawar and Arsalan for the support. And obviously my father and sisters," she added.
" It was an amazing team work and I am glad I took the project."
In the caption, the Thori Si Wafa star wrote, "Thanking you for all the love. Radd! Making it a huge success."
Hiba Qadir worked opposite Sheheryar Munawar in the blockbuster series.
On the personal front, Hiba Qadir tied the knot with Arez Ahmed in 2022.