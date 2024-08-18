Kubra Khan's million dollar smile lights up hearts: Photos

Kubra Khan proved that smile is the best thing a girl can wear!
Turning to her Instagram page on Saturday, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actress shared a bunch of pictures featuring her drive for fashion and dress up.
In the carousel, the star beamed with happiness and had her wide smile on display amidst the backdrop of lush green trees.
She wore a dark pink embroidered ensemble with statement heels and had her smile on fleek.
Her curly ash blonde tresses fitted perfectly well with her outfit.
"Its all about days filled with bright sun and big smiles," the Welcome 2 Karachi star captioned the post.
Shortly after Kubra's clicks went viral, her ardent fans filled the comments section with love.
" Prettiest girl in the world," one user wrote.
The second penned, " My favourite actress."
" I just love her," effused the third.
" You made me believe in love, " the fourth expressed.
To note, the superstar's post came soon after she announced a meet and greet with fans via an Instagram clip.
" Hola My Loves! I am coming to the UK for a Meet and Greet event. Looking forward to seeing you all!"
Kubra Khan, who is best friends with actor Gohar Rasheed, has been rumored to be dating him and many believe they might get married.