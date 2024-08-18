Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive 'warm welcome' in village with deep history of freedom

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is currently in Columbia

  by Web Desk
  August 18, 2024
 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a heartfelt and warm welcome as they visited a historic village founded by escaped slaves.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Colombian village of San Basilio de Palenque, "a little corner of Africa" and a symbol of anti-colonial resistance.

Escaped slaves founded it in the 17th century and it was the first 'free town' for Africans in the Americas.

On their third day of a four-day tour, the Royal couple paid a visit to the village, hosted by Francia Marquez, Colombia's first Black female vice president.

While Meghan is of Nigerian descent, Prince Harry has previously admitted that the Royal family profited from slavery.

Locals greeted Prince Harry and Meghan, and they were treated to a traditional African song and dance performance.

For the Royal couple, local rapper Andris Padilla Julio, better known by his stage name Afroneto, played his distinctive brand of Folkloric Palanquero Rap (RFP).

Padilla told to The Mirror, "I spoke with Harry and his wife and Francia Marquez about our plan to build an arts performance centre here. I gave them a document with what we want to do and now all they need to do is put in the money that we need."

The outlet reported, “They said they would help. Harry complemented me on my RFP flow and my outfit.”

