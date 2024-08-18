Trending

Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha give father-daughter goals in latest outing

Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha stepped out early today to have a look at their under-construction building

  by Web Desk
  August 18, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter Raha were spotted taking a stroll around their under-construction house. 

While the Brahmastra star kept it causal yet stylish, baby Raha's fashion sense is stealing all the limelight. 

The viral video that has been doing rounds for all the right reasons featured the father-daughter duo exuding super- cute vibes. 

While the little munchkin wore an adorable blue dungaree the Animal star donned a white tee and similar coloured hats and shoes for the day. 


Several users took to the comments section and melted over the duo's videos. 

One user said, " How cutely she’s walking, has grown up already." 

Several others dropped heart emojis in the comments section with many wondering how long it will take for Ranbir's house to complete. 

For the unversed, the property named Krishna Raj holds a special place in the hearts of the entire Kapoor family. The bungalow was inherited by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980. 

Their source shared, “The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to.”

“Stepping into the house with Raha will be a special memory for everyone for sure. It is the house where Ranbir grew up. Now, Ranbir as well as Alia wants to see Raha grow up in the same place with all the memories surrounding her," HT's source further added. 

Ranbir Kapoor is a doting dad to Raha Kapoor, who he shares with wife Alia Bhatt. 

