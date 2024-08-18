Djokovic slams 'Embarrassing and ridiculous' umpiring at Cincinnati Open finals

Novak Djokovic slammed the umpire over the controversial match between Jack Draper and Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Cincinnati Open.
According to Sportskeeda, in a controversial match Draper beat Auger-Aliassime 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. But the boiling point of the match was when Draper hit a shot that seemed to land on his own side but was not called out.
This should have given Auger-Aliassime the point, but umpire Greg Allensworth could not check the replay and gave a point to Draper, which sparked controversy.
Serbian Paris Olympic men’s single gold medallist Novak Djokovic raised his voice against the umpire’s decision and demanded video review rules.
He said, “It’s embarrassing that we don’t have video replays of these kinds of situations on the court. What’s even more ridiculous is that we don’t have the rule in place that would allow chair umpires to change the original call based on the video review that happens off the court," Djokovic said.
He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Everyone who watches TV sees what happened on the replay, yet the players on the court are kept in ‘dark’ not knowing what’s the outcome.”
Novak further added, “We have Hawkeye for line calls; we live in the technologically advanced 21st century! Please, respective tours, make sure this nonsense never happens again!”
Along with Novak, numerous players and tennis fans have raised their concerns and have asked for better game rules.