King Charles makes drastic changes to all royal palaces

King Charles has introduced redefining changes to every palace that comes under the royal throne with a deadline of only one year to implement them.
As per Express UK, he is looking into upgrading his green credentials through the hiring of an expert, who shall be reviewing the Royal Household’s entire climate-producing operations.
Your Majesty has offered £70,000 per year to a senior project manager responsible for cutting down carbon emissions across the Crown Estate.
These new staff members will together develop a “strategic decarbonisation plan” for Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace, and other regal properties.
An insider said, “King Charles is trying to be as green as he possibly can in today’s modern world. He’s aware that all residences could have their carbon emissions cut.”
“He’s also looking at ways to curb his carbon footprint at the same time,” the person added.
Crown Estate’s electric bill reportedly increased to an estimated amount of £2.2m this year, whereas it was £1.3m in 2023! Meanwhile, carbon emissions were 17% higher.
Keeping this in mind, King Charles has been pulling a number of new green moves lately, and this big plan is just one part of them.