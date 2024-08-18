Entertainment

Travis Kelce raises peace sign at match with Patrick Mahomes

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024
Travis Kelce showed up to support his women buddies from the Kansas City Current for their match against Atlético de Madrid Femenino on Saturday, August 17.

Since the soccer team is owned by long-time pals Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, his presence really isn’t anything surprising because they’re always up for encouraging each other.

Photos floated the athletic group’s official Instagram profile showed this trio gathered in the CPKC stadium box with an exhibit of happy spirits.

Another celebrity joining them was Kansas City Chief’s football center and friend Creed Humphrey, seated smilingly alongside Travis Kelce to witness his favored team beating its rival through a mere 1-0.

“Teal Town. Red Kingdom. We had a few champions stop by to say hello! #KCBABY #ChiefsKingdom,” the snappy caption read.


In one picture, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend was captured posing with a peace sign in his KC Current cap, whereas Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes grinned bright.

Other snaps showed Travis Kelce as well as his friends raising their fists into the air while watching the winning game.

A fan account additionally posted an image of Taylor Swift’s romance, where he was busy snacking on a pizza slice.

