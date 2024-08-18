Hania Aamir teases Fahad Mustafa in hilarious 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' BTS: WATCH

Hania Aamir, the lead actress of the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, has turned the tables on her co-star Fahad Mustafa in a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show, leaving fans in stitches.
The funny reel, posted on Mustafa's Instagram handle on Sunday, features a montage of several BTS clips, showcasing the lighter moments of the cast, including Hania, Javed Sheikh, and Bushra Ansari.
In the video, the Mere Hamsafer actress could be seen teasing Fahad, showcasing Sharjeena and Mustafa's energy off-screen aswell.
The BTS footage gives fans a glimpse into the playful atmosphere on the sets of the drama, which has been making waves since its premiere last month.
Taking to comment section, one fan wrote, “He said in many interviews that he loves to act and here we can see how much he enjoys acting, such a great personality Mashallah.”
While another gushed, “Offscreen Mustafa is much more cuter than onscreen.”
“Whyy sooo cuteee,” asked the third.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum marks Fahad Mustafa's highly anticipated return to television, opposite Hania Aamir, and boasts an ensemble star cast.
The drama, penned by renowned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by the acclaimed Badar Mehmood, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time on ARY Digital.