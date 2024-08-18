Blake Lively accused of being ‘rude' and 'toxic' on 'It End with Us’ set

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's rumored on-set feud has taken a dramatic turn, as a insider has come forward to reveal Lively's alleged "toxic behavior" during the filming of It Ends With Us.
The insider told the DailyMail that Lively was “so extraordinarily opiniated” and “had really strong feelings about things” that it caused great stress and tension on the set and made her difficult to work with, as “everyone was a little bit afraid of Blake.”
"There was a palpable sense that everyone was a little bit afraid of Blake," they added.
The insider described Baldoni as a "woke and performative feminist" who struggled to control the project due to Lively's strong personality.
"I got this impression from Justin that he was just really, really stressed and fatigued about this constant inability to control the project he was making… so much so that when you’d ask him questions, he'd be like, "Well just ask Blake"… because when Blake got there she would have a lot of really strong thoughts and feelings," the source claimed.
The insider also criticizes Lively for bringing her children to set on the first day back from shooting, where they set up a booth to raise money for charity amid the crew's own financial struggles. The source calls this move "tone deaf" and "performative".
This report comes after rumors of on-set drama surfaced following the It Ends with Us New York premiere, where Baldoni was noticeably absent from cast photos.