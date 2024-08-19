Prince William, Kate Middleton to snub Meghan-designed royal residence

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to reject a royal residence due to its association with Meghan Markle, sources close to the royal family have revealed.
The couple, who are tipped to change residences in the near future, were rumored to be considering Frogmore Cottage, the former UK home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
However, GB News' Anne Diamond claims that Kate is hesitant to move into a place "redesigned by Meghan".
This development comes as Prince Andrew refuses to vacate Royal Lodge, which King Charles had requested to make way for William and Kate.
Andrew's stubbornness stems from a 75-year lease agreement he signed in 2003.
"It's a huge place. But if it was redone by Meghan and Harry, I can't imagine Kate wanting to move into a place that was designed and redone by Meghan and not William either.
"Because other stories around today are saying that William has made it very clear to his friends that when his time comes for his coronation, he will not be inviting Harry."
The fate of Royal Lodge and Frogmore Cottage remains uncertain, with Andrew's private security set to end in November.