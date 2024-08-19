Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’

The American influencer Kylie Jenner is madly in love with new beau Timothée Chalamet!
As per a new report, Kylie feels incredibly happy with the Wonka actor, who she has been dating since April 2023.
An insider has spilled major beans on Kylie and Timothée’s bond, claiming that the makeup mogul is “incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before.”
The source further added of the Dune actor, “Her family loves him. He’s so discreet and always has her back.”
“He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves,” the insider spilled.
This update comes right after Kylie marked her 27th birthday in the Bahamas with Timothée and some of her close friends.
The duo was last seen exiting Kylie’s private plane on Monday, dressed in baggy clothing and face masks to remain off the public eye.
Althought Kylie kept her new beau out of her birthday carousel, eagle-eyed fans were certain about spotting Timothée in the background of her sultry mirror selfies.