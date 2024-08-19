Antony Blinken’s high-stakes visit to Israel aims to secure Gaza ceasefire

Antony Blinken has touched down in the Middle East with the aim of pushing a ceasefire in Gaza.
The United States Secretary of State arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, on a Middle East visit on Sunday, August 18, with the objective to push for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza.
Following last week’s Doha talks, both the US and Israel are optimistic to strike a deal; however, Hamas, the Palestinian political and military organization, has rejected the notion of progress as an “illusion,” insisting on a full Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza.
Earlier on Sunday, it was reported by the Al-Aqsa hospital that a mother and her six children had been killed in the airstrike in Deir al-Balah.
The children’s grandfather, Muhammad Awad Khattab, spoke to CNN and said, “They were taken by surprise when a missile hit them and completely destroyed their apartment.”
“What did they do to deserve this? What resistance did they have?” the grandfather of six questioned.
A senior State Department official disclosed that the diplomats are scheduled to meet on Monday, August 19, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and President Isaac Herzog, reported CNN.