Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance

  By Riba Shaikh
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make surprise joint appearance shortly after Kate and William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first surprise joint appearance of 2026 to celebrate big achievement.

On Wednesday, January 7, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who have been advocate for children's online safety and smartphones effects joined host Gayle King on Oprah book launch event.

As per the video shared on Oprah Daily's official account, the couple spoke to authors Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price via video link as they launched their online book, An Amazing Generation.

"Over the years, we've worked with how the digital spaces [are] deeply affecting our collective and mental, emotional and physical health," said Harry.

He continued,  "Obviously, a huge congratulations to you and the outcome of your research, which has created a parent-led movement, which is astonishing and much needed."

Meghan, agreeing with what her husband said, added, that they are "proud to be a part" of the movement.

Harry then asked Jonathan, "Can you speak to how a phone-based childhood affects kids' emotional development and what families can do to support healthier patterns?" 

To which the author responded, "Kids need to play, all mammals play, and once they get the device, it's going to push out everything else."

The American social psychologist further warned, "They're going to have less sleep, they're going to stop reading books, they're going to stop spending so much time with other kids, they're not going to get as much sunshine, not as much exercise."

"So, as they get more into a screen-based life, all the things that children need to do get pushed down and pushed out by these screen-based activities which are engineered for addiction," he added.

