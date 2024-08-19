Royal

King Charles to attend Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham?

Prince Harry will likely attend the Invictus Games 2028 in Birmingham, UK

  • August 19, 2024
The Duke of Sussex Harry might have his father King Charles III as a special guest in Invictus Games 2028.

A close aide to the royal family has made a surprising prediction about the potential reunion of the father-son duo at Harry’s mega sports event, which will be hosted in Birmingham after two years.

Speaking to The Times, the royal advisor noted that Charles, who attended the first Invictus Games in London a decade ago is expected to attend the sports event in 2027 again.

"I think he would acknowledge it would be a good thing to go to. He would not want to look punitive,” they said.

However, the Duke’s wife Meghan Markle’s attendance at the 2027 event in the UK is highly unlikely in the wake of security threats.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex will attend the 2025 Invictus Games with Harry in Canada.

Birmingham was picked as the Invictus Games next host over DC Washington last month.

It is pertinent to note, in May no member of the royal family attended the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in the UK 

Royal News

