Akron police release chaotic bodycam footage of party mass shooting

Akron Police Department has released the bodycam footage of the police and other emergency personnel responding to the mass shooting at a birthday party.
According to News 5 Cleveland, on June 2, around 200 people were celebrating a birthday party at Kelly Avenue, Ohio, when the unpleasant incident happened.
In the footage, it can be seen that the police arrived at the party and asked people to disperse from the street as the crowd would affect the traffic.
When the police returned, the people returned to the party, and just a few hours later, a little after midnight, police said that they received calls about the shooting.
The mass shooting killed one person and wounded 24 others. Akron police Chief Brian Harding at that time said that the person killed was a 27-year-old man, while the other injured ranged in age from 19 to 43.
Mayor Shammas Malik assured citizens, “This was a tragic incident that impacts our entire community. The sheer number of victims is shocking and disconcerting. I want to be very clear: Anyone who was involved in last night’s shooting will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
However, after numerous interviews, reviewing tips, and evidence, no arrest in connection with the mass shooting has been made yet.