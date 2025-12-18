Timothée Chalamet reflects on his 'long-term' effort for 'Marty Supreme'  

Timothée Chalamet has opened up about his continuous struggle for his highly-anticipated movie, Marty Supreme.
In a heartfelt conversation with BBC, the Dune 2 actor has made rare comments on his 'long-term' dedication to prepare for his exceptional role as a young ping-pong champion.
On Wednesday, December 17, Chalamet revealed, "I got approached with this project in 2018. So that basically gave me six, seven years to prepare on and off."
"In all my downtime, I would train as much as possible, I think the responsibility in this movie, like in the Bob Dylan movie, if you were a Dylan fan or a guitar player, that that looks real to you on screen," A Complete Unknown star noted.
It is important to note that Timothée Chalamet is a sports-comedy drama that focused on the life of an American table tennis champion as Marty Reisman.
He starred alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, who made a huge comeback in the movie, portrayed as a 1950s movie starlet named as Kay Stone.
Marty Supreme will open in across cinemas on December 25, 2025.