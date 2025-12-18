Are Nicotine pouches a safer alternative to smoking?

Nicotine pouches are small, tobacco-free, and nicotine-filled products placed between the gum and lips, where they slowly release nicotine.
These pouches are accessible in a variety of flavours, they contain sweeteners and plant-based fibres.
A recent study from University College London (UCL) revealed the surge in the nicotine pouches across the US, particularly among young adults.
The research further discovered that nearly 522,000 more people have started using nicotine pouches over the past five years, spiking from 0.1% to 1% of UK adults.
People aged between 16-24 constituted the major consumption part that increased from 0.7% in 2022 to 4% in 2025, with young men most likely to use them.
Experts stated nicotine pouches pose less harm as compared to smoking because they contain no tobacco and involve no combustion that causes most smoking-related disorders.
However, they are not risk-free. Nicotine can be addictive, and young individuals'developing brains are more sensitive to its effects.
Long-term health impacts are yet to be understood.
Nicotine pouches are currently not regulated as tobacco or vaping products, meaning there are no age related restricted and advertising limits.
Scientists warned that bright packaging and aggressive marketing may be driving youth uptake.
Most pouch users also use other nicotine products, and many of them are smokers. experts cautioned that they may pose unnecessary risks for individuals who would not otherwise use nicotine.