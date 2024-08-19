Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan keeping it casual

Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship with Barry Keoghan is “On and Off”!
Amid rife rumors of the couple’s split, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that the two are not getting serious anytime soon.
On Friday August 16, Keoghan responded to the breakup rumors by liking the Espresso singer’s flirty Instagram post that showed her effortlessly striking poses in a blue lingerie.
Meanwhile, Carpenter had alluded to them having an undefined relationship in a June interview with the Rolling Stone when asked if she refers to the actor as her boyfriend.
She replied, "How do I skirt around this question?"
“The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do.
"Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory,” the pop sensation added.
To note, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan sparked romance following a Los Angeles dinner date in December 2023 after crossing paths during Paris Fashion Week two months prior.