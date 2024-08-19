Trending

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump during latest outing

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024



Deepika Padukone was spotted out and about in Mumbai during the third trimester of her pregnancy!

In the viral footage that has been doing rounds, the Bollywood star can be seen coming out with her entourage of security personnel as she headed towards her luxury car.

She donned an Indian attire for the day with her hair neatly made up in a tight bun

The Chennai Express star carefully held on to her clothes and growing belly before getting inside the car and thanked everyone who protected her and made sure she safely got inside. 

To note, the superstar’s cute glimpse after ages left many simp over her. While some showered hearts on the video, others dropped a slew of love-struck emojis on the post.

Ever since the IT couple of B-town announced they were going to be parents, Deep has been papped at several famous celebrity food joints to satiate her pregnancy cravings and soothe her taste buds.

According to an Instagram post, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be welcoming their first child in September.

On the work front, the mom-to-be will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Singham Again alongside her loving husband. 

Iqra Aziz jets off to an undisclosed destination