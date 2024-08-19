Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur reveals unique strategy for Dutch GP

Sports

Dutch Grand Prix will take place on August 25, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has revealed a unique strategy for the team ahead of Dutch Grand Prix.

The Italian team has not won a single podium after Monaco GP, but Frederic has confirmed that he team is "pushing like hell" to upgrade the car.

He told RacingNews365, "To fix the bouncing is a step in performance.We are pushing like hell to bring something and we'll do it as soon as possible.We have also a good segment of tracks for us with Monza, Baku and Singapore - good tracks for the characteristics of the car.”

For the unversed, Carlos Sianz will be leaving Ferrari next season and Lewis Hamilton will take his place.

"The most important is to score points and it was the target coming to Spa-Francorchamps to not lose points on McLaren and Red Bull, and it will be the same target in Zandvoort, because I'm convinced the next three or four races after these two [Hungary and Belgium] will be much better for us,” he explained.

Frederic reassured that team is working hard to make necessary changes for the Dutch GP, which will take place on August 25.

