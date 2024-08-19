World

Blinken stresses ceasefire talks as potential last chance for hostage rescue

The US Secretary of State made the 9th visit to the area since the start of the conflict in October

  • August 19, 2024
Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that the ongoing ceasefire talks could represent a critical and potentially final opportunity to secure the release of hostages in Gaza.

On his ninth visit to the area since the start of the conflict in October, Blinken delivered his remarks on Monday during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Since negotiations resumed in Doha last week, the US has voiced confidence about a deal; however, Hamas claims that any indications of progress are an "illusion."

Among the points of contention, according to Hamas, is whether or not Israeli troops will have to leave Gaza, as it demands completely.

It is anticipated that Blinken will continue to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at their meeting later on Monday.

"We're working to make sure that there is no escalation, that there are no provocations, that there are no actions that in any way could move us away from getting this deal over the line, or, for that matter, escalating the conflict to other places, and to greater intensity,” Blinken said during his meeting with Herzog.

He added, “This is my ninth visit since October 7, to Israel, to the Middle East, and this is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security."

The Americans are hopeful that they can complete the deal, maybe by this time next week.

However, Hamas and the Israeli government do not share that level of hope.

